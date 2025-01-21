Sign up
Previous
Photo 730
Crazy Cactus
The red Christmas Cactus is blooming again. All that snow and cold out the window must be confusing the thing.
Very cold day here. it was -2F this morning. Only 15F as I post this. Going down to -10F tonight. At least it's sunny.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice warm glow of the red cactus against the cold white snow. -2F that’s very cold!
January 21st, 2025
