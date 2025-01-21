Previous
Crazy Cactus by pej76
The red Christmas Cactus is blooming again. All that snow and cold out the window must be confusing the thing.

Very cold day here. it was -2F this morning. Only 15F as I post this. Going down to -10F tonight. At least it's sunny.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Paul J

Carole Sandford ace
Nice warm glow of the red cactus against the cold white snow. -2F that’s very cold!
January 21st, 2025  
