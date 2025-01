Bitter Cold

It was -8F this morning at wake-up. -4F when I took this from the kitchen window. Those are the wife’s footprints on the deck. She was brave enough to go out to put seed on the railing for the birds. I ( the whimp ) will put up the camera feeder later when it isn’t so frigid.



Seems like the whole eastern part of the US is in a deep freeze. Jacksonville Florida got a couple inches of snow overnight as did our favorite vacation spot Hilton Head.