I Want Out
Gracie's way of telling me she wants to go outside. We go through this every morning. She hops onto the desk in front of the computer screen and gets all lovey dovey until I let her go outside.
28th January 2025
Paul J
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
28th January 2025 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Smart kitty and a cute shot.
January 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
she sure has a way to get what she wants ;-)
January 28th, 2025
