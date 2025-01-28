Previous
I Want Out by pej76
Gracie's way of telling me she wants to go outside. We go through this every morning. She hops onto the desk in front of the computer screen and gets all lovey dovey until I let her go outside.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Smart kitty and a cute shot.
January 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
she sure has a way to get what she wants ;-)
January 28th, 2025  
