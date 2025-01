Inside the Carwash

It was a good day to get the cars washed today. I thought I'd try taking a few shots in the wash to see what I could come up with.



Our cars were as filthy as they could be with caked on road salt. This car wash did a good job of cleaning the topside and the underneath side of our cars to get that salt and dirt off. A lot of folks had the same idea as me today. It was a long line waiting to get in to the wash.