Previous
New Watch by pej76
Photo 735

New Watch

FINALLY, I got a watch that will help me tell what time it is 😄 Actually it’s an Apple SE2. Lots of pros and cons. Quite different than the Fitbit I had. This will take a lot of getting used to. Mickey will have to help me out.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Cute
January 30th, 2025  
Paul J ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you Christine.
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact