Previous
Photo 736
Skunk
Our 5 year old grandson painted this picture of a skunk for grandma. I know it is hard to see the resemblance but trust me….its a skunk.
One of grandson’s favorite games of tag he calls “skunks and grubs”. I am usually the skunk. Grandson and grandma are usually the grubs. I have no idea how he came up with this game.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
