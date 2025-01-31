Previous
Skunk by pej76
Photo 736

Skunk

Our 5 year old grandson painted this picture of a skunk for grandma. I know it is hard to see the resemblance but trust me….its a skunk.

One of grandson’s favorite games of tag he calls “skunks and grubs”. I am usually the skunk. Grandson and grandma are usually the grubs. I have no idea how he came up with this game.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Paul J

