Cofee Pot

Going to give it go with the Flash of Red theme. I will try to follow each week's subject this year.



So, here is the good ol' coffee pot. It isn't just for the Mr. of the house either. The Mrs. likes a cup in the morning as well. Like the old navy guy I drink my coffee black with nothing else in it. The Mrs. likes to add cream and a touch of sugar to hers.



A bit of sunshine showing on the kitchen this morning. It was a very dreary, rainy day yesterday. Glad to see the sunshine today.