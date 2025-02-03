Sign up
Photo 739
Jogger
This young lady passed me several times as I was walking this afternoon. We are having an unusually warm day today. It was 57F when I took my walk. Funny that if it were this temperature in the middle of summer we'd be cold.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
