I See You by pej76
I See You

I came across this unusual sight yesterday on my walk about. Obviously, someone lost their sunglasses and someone else put them here for the first someone’s to find.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Paul J

Casablanca ace
Fun find!
February 4th, 2025  
