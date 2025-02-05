Sign up
Photo 741
Little Library
There are at least two of these in our neighborhood. I always have a look. So far there hasn’t been a book I wanted to take or swap.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work.
1071
photos
22
followers
32
following
203% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd February 2025 1:52pm
Tags
for2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely composed, love these little library
February 5th, 2025
