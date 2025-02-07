Previous
Schoolyard Bench by pej76
Schoolyard Bench

I pass by the local elementary school every time I walk. By the time I get to this point I am sometimes ready to sit down for a minute or two. I haven’t done so yet. I have cut through the field a few times to shorten the distance home.
