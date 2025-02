Cory Train Station

Trying to comply with this week's theme of vintage. When I took this photo a few years ago the old train station in Coraopolis was in a dilapidated state. It was just a ghost of what it once was when people here commuted regularly by train. I used some noise and grain filters in Affinity to attempt a vintage look.



The old train station is currently being renovated and converted into a restaurant. I will have to make a point to get some photos of the renovations.