Log House

This log house is located in Beaver Pa. It's original location was elsewhere in the town. It originally was a two story structure but when it was dismantled they found it could not be reassembled as such due to it's original construction. In 2000 logs from the original were used to construct this log house. It is built to resemble a typical frontier dwelling circa 1810. The local museum people figure that the original building dated from about 1790.



This is an old photo of mine I fetched from the archives.