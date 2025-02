Bluffton SC

Bluffton is a quaint little town nearby to Hilton Head Island. There are some historical places to visit but it is also nice just to walk around to look at some of the homes there.



This is another photo from the archives originally shot in color converted to B&W. I thought the B&W shot of this home and all the hanging Spanish Moss made this home look like something from the old South. My attempt for a vintage look today.