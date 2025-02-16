Previous
Azaleas by pej76
Photo 752

Azaleas

This weeks FOR theme is Composition. I confess I am not so good at it. Maybe this will be a week that I can learn a thing or two from all your photos.

Anyway, these are our two Azalea bushes covered in netting and snow. The netting is to protect them from the deer. Last winter the deer ate a lot of the leaves and blooms.

We have had a couple of days of very bad weather. Yesterday we had two inches of heavy wet snow which all melted when it got warm and turned to rain. This morning we had heavy rain which turned to snow as the day got colder. We ended up with two inches of heavy wet snow again.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nicely done
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact