Azaleas

This weeks FOR theme is Composition. I confess I am not so good at it. Maybe this will be a week that I can learn a thing or two from all your photos.



Anyway, these are our two Azalea bushes covered in netting and snow. The netting is to protect them from the deer. Last winter the deer ate a lot of the leaves and blooms.



We have had a couple of days of very bad weather. Yesterday we had two inches of heavy wet snow which all melted when it got warm and turned to rain. This morning we had heavy rain which turned to snow as the day got colder. We ended up with two inches of heavy wet snow again.