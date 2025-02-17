Previous
Wet Snow by pej76
Wet Snow

A familiar scene of the woods behind our home covered with two inches of heavy wet snow. Clearing the driveway was a real chore. We had another two inches of snow overnight so I will be doing this again this morning for the third day in a row.
17th February 2025

Paul J

ace
@pej76

