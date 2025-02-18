Previous
Watch Your Step by pej76
Photo 754

Watch Your Step

I cleared the snow off of the deck yesterday only to find a thin layer of ice underneath. Going up and down the steps required much caution.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Its looks scary
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact