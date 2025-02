Shoveling Again

Another morning and another snow. We had almost two inches of light powdery snow overnight and early morning. I had to clear the driveway yet again. Only needed the shovel to do it however. I'm getting tired of doing this every morning but if I don't do it the cars will pack down the snow and the driveway will become very slippery ( or as we say in Pittsburghese "slippy" )