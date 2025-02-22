Sign up
Previous
Photo 758
Banana Bunch
For the remainder of FOR month we're supposed to shoot kitchen things preferably high key or low key. I tried a few things but it was just driving me bananas getting something I liked. So......
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
4
1
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Christine Sztukowski
Nice capture for black and white, but more inviting to eat in yellow 😀
February 22nd, 2025
Paul J
@365projectorgchristine
I agree. This did give me a chance to play more with editing in Affinity however. Thanks for stopping by to comment.
February 22nd, 2025
Casablanca
That's so weird in black and white! Fascinating
February 22nd, 2025
Paul J
@casablanca
Yes, it is a little strange now that you mention it. Thanks for stopping by to comment.
February 22nd, 2025
