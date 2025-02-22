Previous
Banana Bunch by pej76
Banana Bunch

For the remainder of FOR month we're supposed to shoot kitchen things preferably high key or low key. I tried a few things but it was just driving me bananas getting something I liked. So......
Paul J

Christine Sztukowski
Nice capture for black and white, but more inviting to eat in yellow 😀
February 22nd, 2025  
Paul J
@365projectorgchristine I agree. This did give me a chance to play more with editing in Affinity however. Thanks for stopping by to comment.
February 22nd, 2025  
Casablanca
That's so weird in black and white! Fascinating
February 22nd, 2025  
Paul J
@casablanca Yes, it is a little strange now that you mention it. Thanks for stopping by to comment.
February 22nd, 2025  
