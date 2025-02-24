Sign up
Photo 760
Pepper Shaker
I confess to some editing on this to get the effect I was after. It really does feel like cheating to use an editor instead of the camera to get the result you want. Not to mention just using the phone instead of a proper camera.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
23rd February 2025 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
Casablanca
Love that texture on the top
February 24th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Great looking close up shot.
February 24th, 2025
