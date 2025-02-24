Previous
Pepper Shaker by pej76
Photo 760

Pepper Shaker

I confess to some editing on this to get the effect I was after. It really does feel like cheating to use an editor instead of the camera to get the result you want. Not to mention just using the phone instead of a proper camera.
Paul J

Casablanca ace
Love that texture on the top
February 24th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking close up shot.
February 24th, 2025  
