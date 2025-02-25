Sign up
Photo 761
Good Seed
Still in the kitchen. This is the whole grain bread that we eat. We try to eat as healthy as we can.
The bread is sitting on the cutting board our son in law made for us. I used the Object Select tool in Affinity which allowed me to darken the cutting board.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1103
photos
22
followers
31
following
761
Tags
for2025
Diana
ace
That sounds like a great bread which I would have enjoyed, now I have to eat gluten free.
February 25th, 2025
