Previous
Photo 764
Messy Kitchen
Some things did not get put away after breakfast this morning. I would have done the cleanup but I’m not allowed to touch anything.
The better half is in the process of making chicken noodle soup. Some consider it to be as effective as penicillin. Looking forward to a bowl of it at dinner.
Feeling some improvement. Covid symptoms diminished but dealing with the side effects of the Paxlovid. I won’t go into details but I will say I will not stray too far away from the loo.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1109
photos
22
followers
31
following
209% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPad Air (3rd generation)
Taken
28th February 2025 12:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
