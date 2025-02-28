Messy Kitchen

Previous
Some things did not get put away after breakfast this morning. I would have done the cleanup but I’m not allowed to touch anything.

The better half is in the process of making chicken noodle soup. Some consider it to be as effective as penicillin. Looking forward to a bowl of it at dinner.

Feeling some improvement. Covid symptoms diminished but dealing with the side effects of the Paxlovid. I won’t go into details but I will say I will not stray too far away from the loo.
