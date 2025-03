March 1st

After a relatively mild last week of February March is coming in like a lion this year. Falling temperatures all day today with wind and snow. Well, I can't go anywhere anyway so its just another day of isolation.



Health improvement continues. No Covid symptoms other than a stuffy nose. Paxlovid side effects easing up as well. I will test in a few days to see if I'm still Covid positive. Probably too soon yet to check.