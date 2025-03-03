Sign up
Previous
Photo 767
Cup of Tea
Lacking inspiration today. A cup of tea helped a little. I thought it would be worth a shot with a little bit of editing in Affinity.
Covid day 5 here. Last day to take the Paxlovid. Other than the stuffy nose I'm not feeling too shabby.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
3rd March 2025 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
