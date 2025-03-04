Previous
Negative Test by pej76
Negative Test

Hooray! A negative test this morning! Out of an abundance of caution, however, I will be careful about being around people for a few days yet.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
Casablanca ace
Yipeeeee! Glad for you.
March 4th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah great news
March 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Congratulations
March 4th, 2025  
