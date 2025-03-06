Previous
Lenten Devotional by pej76
Lenten Devotional

A devotional for Lent from our local Anglican seminary. Some good readings for us as we make our way through the season.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Paul J

@pej76
Photo Details

