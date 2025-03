Snowfall

A busy day today so a late post. We had a heavy snow squall late this evening which dumped about 3 inches of snow on us. It’s above freezing so the snow is not sticking on the road and driveway ( thank goodness ) but it did pile up on the grass and trees. Always worth a night photo.



March is a crazy weather month. Just yesterday I was doing some light work in the yard without wearing a jacket. Next week the temperatures will average in the 60s.