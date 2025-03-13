Tree Removal

It is going to be a noisy day here today. Our neighbor two doors up is finally having this big Oak taken down. He has wanted it removed for years but his wife wanted to keep the tree. Looks like she finally relented.



If they are indeed removing the tree, and not just trimming it, that will be only half of the job. The root system is big and several large roots are above ground and some roots have lifted the cement sidewalk. They will have to have the roots ground down and their yard planted with grass.