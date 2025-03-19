Previous
Blooming Forsythia by pej76
Photo 778

Blooming Forsythia

The Forsythia bush is starting to wake up. Very warm here today but it’s the last warm day we will have for awhile. Cold weather is moving in.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Paul J

@pej76
Dorothy ace
Hope they continue blooming.
March 19th, 2025  
