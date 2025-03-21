Scally's Driving Range

It's getting closer to our golf league's opening day of April 1st. That day ( April Fool ) somehow seem appropriate for us old guys. Anyway, it is time I got to the driving range to hit some real balls instead of the plastic ones I hit in the backyard. There is quite a bit of difference. I need to spend more time here at the range. I didn't do so well hitting real golf balls.



Age is taking it's toll on me as well. There was a time I could regularly poke the ball beyond the 4th white marker ( 200 yds ). Now I'm happy to get beyond the 3rd white marker which is the 150 yard marker. Thank goodness for the senior tees at the golf courses.