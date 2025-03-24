Previous
How am I looking? by pej76
Photo 783

How am I looking?

A little scruffy I think, but this is the transition time. The male Goldfinches are starting to turn to their summer colors. A few more weeks and the females will find them irresistible in their bright yellow and black colors.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact