Early Bird

This little sparrow was one of the first to the feeder this morning as the sun came up.



I found a way in Affinity Photo to enlarge photos. The pictures coming straight out of the feeder camera are small. They look good on the iPhone but are smaller when I post to 365. Under the top menu item "Document" there is an option to resize. It does a fairly decent job of enlarging.



Thank goodness for the feeder camera for giving me something to post these past few days.