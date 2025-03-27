Previous
Coming Along Nicely by pej76
Photo 786

Coming Along Nicely

So far so good. We're changing the bandage daily as instructed. The incision beneath looks fine even though it is tender. I am a little bored because I'm not allowed to do much as I heal up.

I am also trying to come up with a wild story about I came to have this bandage and the resulting scar that I will have.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact