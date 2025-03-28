Previous
Two Daffodils by pej76
Photo 787

Two Daffodils

Finally we have two blooming Daffodils. The deer don’t eat them fortunately. They do however eat daylilies. You can see their little green shoots have been munched on by by the deer. Time to buy some Liquid Fence.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Paul J

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Sweet!
March 28th, 2025  
