Previous
Photo 791
Sun Spot
It was April Fool for Gracie today. It is a beautiful looking day outside but cold. She was in and out several times but never stayed out for long. Thank goodness for a sunspot to warm up in.
Today was also our first scheduled golf for our league. I did not attend. Too cold for this old guy.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
