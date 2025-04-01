Previous
Sun Spot by pej76
Sun Spot

It was April Fool for Gracie today. It is a beautiful looking day outside but cold. She was in and out several times but never stayed out for long. Thank goodness for a sunspot to warm up in.

Today was also our first scheduled golf for our league. I did not attend. Too cold for this old guy.
Paul J

ace
@pej76
