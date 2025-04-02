Sign up
Photo 792
Hello
She ( I think this is a female ) was taking up the whole feeder. She didn’t stay too long though. Doves don’t come to the feeders often. They seem to prefer finding their food on the ground.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Diana
ace
She certainly was aware of the camera, quite amazing.
April 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome eye
April 2nd, 2025
