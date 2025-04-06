Sign up
Previous
Photo 796
Granddad to the Rescue
Grandson dropped this Lego toy which then broke part into its many pieces. Grandson was quite upset. Not to worry though. I found the assembly instructions on the Lego website and was able to piece it back together.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
3
2
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1156
photos
22
followers
31
following
218% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
5th April 2025 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Chrissie
ace
Yay, Grandad is the best!
April 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Well done, Grandad!
April 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Well done Paul, that's what grandads are there for :-)
April 6th, 2025
