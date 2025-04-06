Previous
Granddad to the Rescue by pej76
Granddad to the Rescue

Grandson dropped this Lego toy which then broke part into its many pieces. Grandson was quite upset. Not to worry though. I found the assembly instructions on the Lego website and was able to piece it back together.
Chrissie ace
Yay, Grandad is the best!
April 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Well done, Grandad!
April 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well done Paul, that's what grandads are there for :-)
April 6th, 2025  
