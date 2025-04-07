Previous
Gracie Plant by pej76
Gracie Plant

Gracie: "If I sit very still and act like a green plant maybe they won't notice me on the table". Me: Oh! I think one of the plants needs to be watered". Gracie: "Bye"
Paul J

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gracie is hilarious, I love her antics!
April 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
She wants to join in!
April 7th, 2025  
