Previous
Easter Stumpy by pej76
Photo 798

Easter Stumpy

The folks who have this tree stump on their property have a great sense of humor. Stumpy’s decor changes to fit the season.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
😅😅 love it!
April 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Too cute
April 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact