Bad Hair Day by pej76
Bad Hair Day

Or maybe Mr. Cardinal doing a punk hair style? I think probably just the wind blowing on his top notch.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Paul J

Diana ace
Lol, now this really made me smile!
April 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute. Love the hairdo.
April 9th, 2025  
