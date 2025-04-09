Sign up
Previous
Photo 799
Bad Hair Day
Or maybe Mr. Cardinal doing a punk hair style? I think probably just the wind blowing on his top notch.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
2
1
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1164
photos
22
followers
31
following
218% complete
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
266
797
96
97
267
798
268
799
Diana
ace
Lol, now this really made me smile!
April 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute. Love the hairdo.
April 9th, 2025
