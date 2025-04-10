Previous
Where’s the Label? by pej76
Where’s the Label?

Every new box in the house has to be thoroughly examined by Gracie. Is it worthy of being a napping spot or not?
With a few soft pillows it'll be worth
April 10th, 2025  
