Scratching Post

Gracie prefers to scratch on a rug post. She obliterated the original which I replaced with an old bath rug. That didn’t hold up well so I replaced it yet again. I used an inexpensive rug mat from Walmart that cost 6 dollars. It took me about 45 minutes to do the job. Gracie was a little frantic that her perch and posts were missing during that time.



And…when I put the perch back in its spot in front of the den window Gracie immediately ran to it and scratched on the rope post.