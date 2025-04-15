Sign up
Photo 805
It's In There Somewhere
Gracie was fascinated with the waste basket this afternoon. She kept trying to look inside until she tipped it over. That done, she lost interest and walked away leaving me to clean up the mess.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Carole Sandford
ace
😂 typical cat!
April 15th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, I love her!
April 15th, 2025
