It's In There Somewhere by pej76
It's In There Somewhere

Gracie was fascinated with the waste basket this afternoon. She kept trying to look inside until she tipped it over. That done, she lost interest and walked away leaving me to clean up the mess.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Paul J

Carole Sandford ace
😂 typical cat!
April 15th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, I love her!
April 15th, 2025  
