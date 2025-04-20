Previous
Happy Easter by pej76
Happy Easter

St. Philips music group warming up before today’s 11am Easter service. Happy Easter everyone. The Lord is risen!
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Paul J

@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
Christine Sztukowski ace
He has risen indeed, oh happy day
April 20th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
He is risen indeed, alleluia!
April 20th, 2025  
