Our Little Clan by pej76
Our Little Clan

We hosted Easter dinner for our little family on Sunday. The weather was nice which allowed us a photo op on the deck. Youngest grandson was dressed up as the Bounty Hunter from Star Wars.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Paul J

@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
April 22nd, 2025  
