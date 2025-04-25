Previous
Courting by pej76
Photo 813

Courting

Mr. House Finch is courting Mrs. House Finch by giving her a sun flower seed. I wonder where they are building their nest.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact