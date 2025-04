Give Me Your Attention

A cold and lazy day here today. Gracie doesn't like being outside when it's cold and windy but she does like being the center of attention at times. She will not be denied. She left only after a proper petting and a promise of a treat.



Photo is a little blurry because I used just the dim natural light from the window. The G-16 didn't do the greatest job of focusing and I was too lazy to keep trying to do better and Gracie was tired of posing.