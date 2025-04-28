Sign up
Photo 816
Busy Bee
I was pulling up Dandelions the other day but this honey bee was not having any of it. She would not give up collecting pollen from a few that I had pulled. I just waited until she was done then chucked them into recycling.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Paul J
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work.
817
