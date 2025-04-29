Previous
New Lights by pej76
New Lights

29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Paul J

ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
New LED streetlights were installed in our neighborhood yesterday. They seem to shine a little brighter at night with a white colored light. So much better than the yellow hued old ones.
April 29th, 2025  
