Photo 817
New Lights
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Paul J
ace
@pej76
January 3rd, 2025. Happy New Year everyone. Wishing all of you the very best for the new year. Keep up the good work. November...
1186
photos
22
followers
31
following
Paul J
ace
New LED streetlights were installed in our neighborhood yesterday. They seem to shine a little brighter at night with a white colored light. So much better than the yellow hued old ones.
April 29th, 2025
