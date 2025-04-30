Night Light

The new LED street lamp does seem a little brighter than the previous lamp. It also does not have a yellowish hue like the old one.



I had to wait a day to see how the new street lamps looked because we had a terrible storm on the day these were installed and we lost all power in our neighborhood for most of the night time hours. The 90 miles per hour wind scared the bejeebers out of us. Fortunately, damage in the area was only minimal though it did take a day or so for power to come back in some places.